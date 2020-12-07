Dec 07, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Simon Hinsley - Money3 Corporation Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Money3's investor webinar following the announcement of acquiring Automotive Financial Services, or AFS, and the subsequent $50 million capital raising.



On today's webinar, from the company, we have the CEO, Scott Baldwin; and CFO, Siva Subramani. (Operator Instructions) Scott and Siva, I'll now hand over to you.



Scott Joseph Baldwin - Money3 Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Simon, thanks for the introduction. And thank you, shareholders and other interested parties for joining the call today from Siva, Money3's CFO; and myself, Scott Baldwin. We're delighted to have you here today.



So as you would have read, Money3 has acquired or will acquire in January, Automotive Financial Services. We think this is a terrific step forward for the business. It's a -- we find that it is a strong strategic fit with our existing business given its product and distribution complements -- slight overlap with what we have today, but accelerates