Solvar Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Stuart Robertson - Solvar Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stuart Robertson, and I'm the Chairman of Solvar Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome and thank you for taking the time to attend our 2023 Annual General Meeting of the company. This is our very first AGM to be held in a hybrid format in a new location in the Melbourne CBD allowing for greater shareholder participation.



For those shareholders attending online, I can assure you that you'll have the same opportunity to participate today as you would if you attended the meeting in person. This includes being able to ask questions through our web phone system, the online platform, and also vote using an electronic voting card online. I'll discuss these processes a little later.



If you're having any difficulties in navigating the online portal, I encourage you to download the online portal guide from the bottom right-hand side of your screen. If we experience technical issues that impact the online portion of the meeting. I'll assess the circumstances and communicate further