Half Year 2022 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Seven West Media acknowledges the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the country we are meeting on today. We pay our respects to elders past and present and extend that respect to all First Nations people present today.



James R. Warburton - Seven West Media Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first half 2022 financial results for Seven West Media. Thank you for joining me today. I'm James Warburton, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media. Joining me is Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard. Jeff and I will take you through our results and the progress of our strategy as well as provide a trading update. After the presentation, we'll take questions from investors and analysts.



The results announced today demonstrate the success of our strategy over the past 30 months and the healthy state of key advertising markets during the 6 months to 25 December last year. The metro ad market grew 13% in the half year with the regional ad market up 7.2% and the BVOD ad