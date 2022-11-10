Seven West Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Kerry Stokes



Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Chairman of Seven West Media. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of the company. There is a quorum present and I'm pleased to declare this meeting open.



First, let me introduce to you the members of the Board. I'm joined this morning by John Alexander; Teresa Dyson; Colette Garnsey; David Evans; Ryan Stokes; Michael Ziegelaar; James Warburton, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Seven West Media. Michael Malone is joining us by phone. Also joining us is Warren Coatsworth, our Company Secretary. Representatives of our auditors, KPMG, are also present at today's meeting.



If as a holder of ordinary shares or authorized representative, you would like to ask questions, I will take questions during the course of the meeting, which relate to the resolution being put. Questions related to general business will be taken at the end of the meeting. (Operator Instructions).



I'm delighted to report that Seven West Media has continued to lead the media sector over the past year and we are well placed to enjoy another stellar year in 2023 and