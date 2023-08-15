Full Year 2023 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Seven West Media results for the 2023 financial year. I'm James Warburton, Managing Director and CEO at Seven West Media. And joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard. Today, we'll take you through our results, our key priorities and then provide you with a trading update.



After the presentation, we'll take questions from investors and analysts. Seven West Media is Australia's most connected news, sport and entertainment brand. It's the undisputed leader in the national total television market, reaching 91% of the Australian population every month across all of our assets. In FY '23, the group generated revenue of just under $1.5 billion and EBITDA of $280 million. Seven's