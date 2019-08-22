Aug 22, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Grant Blackley - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's full year results presentation. This morning, we will be taking you through our results for the 2019 fiscal year. I'm joined on the call today by Chief Financial Officer, Nick McKechnie.



I draw your attention to Slide 2, the disclaimer.



Moving to our executive summary on Slide 4. 2019 has been a good year for SCA with the delivery of a strong result in what has been a challenging media environment. The majority of SCA's assets and earnings are in the vibrant and growing audio sector, with SCA benefiting from growth in both its