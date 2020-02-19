Feb 19, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Grant Blackley - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's half year results presentation. This morning, we will be taking you through our results for the 6 months ended 31st of December 2019. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Financial Officer, Nick McKechnie, who will run through the financial results later on the call. I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2, and we'll move straight to group results summary on Slide 4.



Underlying EBITDA for the group over the period July to December 2019 was $62.2 million, in line with the guidance range provided