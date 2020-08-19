Aug 19, 2020 / 11:45PM GMT

Grant Blackley - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's full year results presentation. This morning, we will be taking you through our results for the 2020 fiscal year. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Financial Officer, Nick McKechnie. I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2.



Moving to our executive summary on Slide 4. FY '20 has obviously been a very disruptive year for business and SCA. But I am pleased to report full year statutory EBITDA of $108 million, with positive earnings contribution delivered across all 4 quarters despite the impact of COVID-19 impacting the business from mid-March.



