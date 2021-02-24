Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Southern Cross Austereo Half Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 25th of February 2021. I would now like to hand over to your first speaker for today, SCA's CEO, Grant Blackley. Please go ahead, Grant.



Grant Blackley - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's Half Year Results Presentation. This morning, we will be taking you through our results for the 6 months ending December 31, 2020. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Financial Officer, Nick McKechnie, who will run through the financial details.



I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 and will move straight to the group results summary on Slide 4. I'm pleased to report a solid set of results today that demonstrates how SCA has navigated the difficult trading environment over the past year. EBITDA for the half year was $75.3 million, an increase of 11.5%, and net profit after tax was $32.5 million,