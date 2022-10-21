Oct 21, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert A. Murray - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Southern Cross Media Group Limited. My name is Rob Murray, the Chairman of SCA. I'm joining you today from Sydney, and we'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people. I pay my respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people joining us here in Sydney or elsewhere as part of our virtual meeting. I've been informed that a quorum is present, and I'm pleased to officially declare the meeting open. Thank you all for joining us today.



Today's meeting is being held in person in our Sydney office and virtually using an online platform provided by Computershare. This platform allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting remotely by watching a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes in real time.



To allow sufficient time for