Grant Blackley - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's half year results presentation. This morning, we will be taking you through our results for the 6 months ended December 31, 2022.



I'm delighted to be joined for the first time today by our new Chief Financial Officer, Tim Young. Tim joined us on the 30th of January from the Walt Disney Company where he spent the last 11 years of his career, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy across Australia and New Zealand. He has enjoyed a long career in media and entertainment, both in Australia and in Europe, having played a key role in launching the Disney+