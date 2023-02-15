Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Southern Cross Austereo half year results teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, SCA's CEO, Grant Blackley. Please go ahead, Grant.
Grant Blackley - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's half year results presentation. This morning, we will be taking you through our results for the 6 months ended December 31, 2022.
I'm delighted to be joined for the first time today by our new Chief Financial Officer, Tim Young. Tim joined us on the 30th of January from the Walt Disney Company where he spent the last 11 years of his career, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy across Australia and New Zealand. He has enjoyed a long career in media and entertainment, both in Australia and in Europe, having played a key role in launching the Disney+
Half Year 2023 Southern Cross Media Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...