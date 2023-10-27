Oct 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Rob Murray - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - Chairman and Independent Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Southern Cross Media Group Limited. My name is Rob Murray, the Chairman of SCA.



I'm joining you today from Sydney, and we'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people. I pay my respects to their elders' past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us here in Sydney or elsewhere as part of our virtual meeting. I have been informed that a quorum is present, and I'm pleased to officially declare the meeting open. Thank you for joining us today.



Today's meeting is being held in person in our Sydney office and virtually using an online platform provided by Computershare. This platform allows shareholders, proxies, corporate representatives, and guests to attend the meeting remotely by watching a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders, proxies, and corporate representatives can ask questions and submit