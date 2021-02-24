Full Year 2020 TPG Telecom Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Trent Ashley Clinton Czinner - TPG Telecom Limited - General Counsel and Group Executive of Legal & External Affairs



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the TPG Telecom results briefing for the year ended 31 December 2020.



I'm Trent Czinner, Group Executive, Legal and External Affairs.



For this briefing, we have a presentation by our CEO and Managing Director, IÃ±aki Berroeta, outlining our performance and financial headlines for 2020 and our strategic priorities for this year. Our CFO, Stephen Banfield, will then present details of the financials. And IÃ±aki will return to present the 2021 outlook. There will then be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions.



I will now hand over to IÃ±aki.



