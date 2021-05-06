TPG Telecom Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Kin Ning Fok - TPG Telecom Limited - Chairman of Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome you to TPG Telecom's Annual General Meeting for 2021. My name is Canning Fok, and I am honored to be the new TPG Telecom Chairman. I would have preferred to be here in person today, but holding an online meeting remain the safest option for now. I look forward to meet you -- to meeting with you when it comes -- becomes possible to do so.



Whilst I am speaking to you from Hong Kong, many members of the Board and management are joining from TPG Telecom's head office located in Sydney, Australia. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we are meeting or dialing in from today. I pay my respect to the elders past, present and emerging.



Before proceeding with the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce my fellow directors. Joining in Sydney are Tony Moffatt, Jack Teoh, Helen Nugent -- Dr. Helen Nugent, IÃÂ±aki Berroeta, CEO and Managing Director; Robert Millner; Arlene Tansey. Joining from overseas are Frank Sixt in Hong Kong,