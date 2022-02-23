Full Year 2021 TPG Telecom Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

James Hall -



This is James Hall speaking from TPG Telecom. Welcome to the presentation of our results for the year ended 31st December 2021. I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands from which we are all dialing in today, which, for me, are the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation here in North Sydney. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on this call today.



This is a prerecorded presentation, at the end of which will be live Q&A. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to our CEO and Managing Director, IÃ±aki Berroeta.



IÃ±aki Berroeta - TPG Telecom Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, James, and good morning to everyone. Our 2021 results reflect a year in which we took strong steps towards delivering on our potential despite considerable market and industry challenges. Our EBITDA result reflects known COVID and NBN-related headwinds, but we operate with financial discipline against this backdrop. We