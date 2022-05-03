TPG Telecom Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Kin Ning Fok - TPG Telecom Limited - Chairman of Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome you to TPG Telecom's Annual General Meeting for 2022. My name is Kin Ning Fok, and I am the Chairman of TPG Telecom. We are holding a virtual AGM again this year due to the ongoing travel and logistical issues arising from COVID. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land onto which we are meeting or dialing in from today. I pay my respect to the elders, past, present and emerging.



Before proceeding with the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce my fellow directors. Joining in Sydney are Jack Teoh; Arlene Tansey; Dr. Helen Nugent AC; IÃ±aki Berroeta, our CEO and Managing Director; Robert Millner; and Tony Moffatt. And from overseas are Frank Sixt, Diego Massidda and Pierre Klotz.



I also welcome members of the TPG executive team: Grant Dempsey, our CFO; Vanessa Hicks, Group Executive People Experience; Kieren Cooney, Group Executive Consumer; Jonathan Rutherford, Group Executive Wholesale, Enterprise and Government; and Trent