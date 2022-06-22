TPG Telecom Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

James Hall -



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. We've got a few people still coming in and finding their seats, but I think we'll get started very soon. Welcome. Thank you for attending. We are really excited to be hosting TPG Telecom's first Investor Day. We've got the whole executive team and a number of other members of the senior leadership team here to present and mingle with you, and we're really looking forward to talking to you and to answering your questions.



I think we are notwithstanding that the cruise ships are back somewhat blocking the view, but I think we're incredibly fortunate to be able to do this kind of event in this kind of place. Firstly, because it's been way too long not being able to get together physically, but also because we're very fortunate that we are in the best city in the world, possibly in the best room in the best city in the world to do this.



So it's important to acknowledge our ability to do this and our ability to be in this room and in this place to acknowledge our First Nations Australians pay our respects to them and to pay respects to