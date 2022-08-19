Aug 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

James Hall -



This is James Hall speaking from the TPG Telecom Investor Relations team. Welcome to the presentation of our results for the half year ended 30 June 2022. This is a prerecorded presentation available prior to a live Q&A session at 10:30 a.m. TPG Telecom acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and the lands on which we and our communities live, work and connect. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. Our CEO, IÃ±aki Berroeta, will begin today's presentation with the result highlights and business update. Our CFO, Grant Dempsey, will then present our financial performance in more detail before IÃ±aki closes off the presentation with a summary of our strategy and outlook.



IÃ±aki Berroeta - TPG Telecom Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, James, and good day to all of you listening to our presentation. Our first half results reflect strong progress on delivery of our strategy. We have emerged from an intense period of business integration, transformation and market uncertainty. Now