TPG Telecom Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Trent Ashley Clinton Czinner - TPG Telecom Limited - Company Secretary and Group Executive of Legal & External Affairs



Good morning, everyone. My name is Trent Czinner, and I'm the Group Executive Legal and External Affairs and Company Secretary for TPG Telecom. I'll be assisting with procedural matters for today's meeting. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today. I pay my respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us today. We acknowledge the contributions of indigenous Australians and the rich history and diversity of this land.



I will provide shareholders with information about how to vote and how to ask questions prior to resolutions being presented to the meeting. I would now like to ask TPG Telecom's Chairman, Mr. Kin Ning Fok, to formally open the meeting.



Kin Ning Fok - TPG Telecom Limited - Chairman of Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Kin Ning Fok,