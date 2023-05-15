Q1 2023 Taqa Morocco SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Asjad Yahya -



Welcome, everyone, to TAQA's Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Asjad Yahya, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at TAQA. I am joined today by our CFO, Steve Ridlington. We posted our first quarter results earlier today, which are available on our website as well as the ADX website. Today's call will start with prepared remarks by management followed by Q&A.



With that, I ask Steve to officially kick off the call.



Steve Ridlington -



Thank you, Asjad, and good morning, good afternoon, good evening to everybody on the call today. It's good to be with you again.



Let's turn to Slide 5 for a summary of the results. Thank you. So overall, the first quarter of 2023 saw solid underlying financial performance for TAQA but with net income significantly boosted through TAQA's acquisition of 5% of ADNOC Gas. In summary, revenues grew 6%, largely reflecting higher pass-through costs in our T&D and generation businesses. We'll return to that later. As such, this revenue improvement does not impact profitability.



EBITDA declined 5%