Half Year 2022 Reject Shop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to The Reject Shop Half Year Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to our first speaker, Andre Reich.



Andre Peter Reich - The Reject Shop Limited - CEO



Thanks, Scott. Good morning, everyone. I'm Andre Reich, The Reject Shop's CEO, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 half year results conference call. Joining me on the call is Clinton Cahn, our CFO, who will start by presenting our first half results. I'll then provide an update on the progress we've made during the half from an operational and strategic perspective. I'll hand over to you, Clinton.



Clinton Cahn - The Reject Shop Limited - CFO



Thanks, Andre, and good morning, everyone. I'll start by walking you through the group's first half '22 results, which is summarized on Slides 3 and 4. We have again presented our financial results on both a pre- and post-AASB 16 basis, which will assist you in comparing the results with historical performance.



Our results include sales of $424.7 million with