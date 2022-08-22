Full Year 2022 Reject Shop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to The Reject Shop Financial Year 2022 Results Call.



Phillip Bishop - The Reject Shop Limited - CEO



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. I'm Phil Bishop, The Reject Shop's CEO, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 full year results conference call. Joining me on the call is Clinton Cahn, our CFO, who will start by presenting our full year results. I will then provide an update on the progress the team has made during the year and set out our key objectives for 2023 financial year.



I'll now hand you over to Clinton.



Clinton Cahn - The Reject Shop Limited - CFO



Thanks, Phil, and good morning, everyone. I'll start by walking you through the group's FY '22 results, which are summarized on Slides 3 and 4. We've again presented our financial results in both the pre- and post-AASB 16 basis, which will assist you in comparing our results with historical performance.



I should also note