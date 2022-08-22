Aug 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everybody, to The Reject Shop Financial Year 2022 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) But for now, I'll hand over to our speaker, CEO, Phil Bishop.
Phillip Bishop - The Reject Shop Limited - CEO
Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. I'm Phil Bishop, The Reject Shop's CEO, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 full year results conference call. Joining me on the call is Clinton Cahn, our CFO, who will start by presenting our full year results. I will then provide an update on the progress the team has made during the year and set out our key objectives for 2023 financial year.
I'll now hand you over to Clinton.
Clinton Cahn - The Reject Shop Limited - CFO
Thanks, Phil, and good morning, everyone. I'll start by walking you through the group's FY '22 results, which are summarized on Slides 3 and 4. We've again presented our financial results in both the pre- and post-AASB 16 basis, which will assist you in comparing our results with historical performance.
I should also note
Full Year 2022 Reject Shop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...