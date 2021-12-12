Dec 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Zeff Reeves - Tesoro Gold Limited - MD



Hi, I'm Zeff Reeves, Managing Director of Tesoro Resources on the Australian Stock Exchange. We're developing the El Zorro Gold Project in Chile, where we're currently drilling away expanding our gold resource.



Questions and Answers:

- Crux Investor - ModeratorZeff, good to see you, mate. I saw you back in the beginning of October. You told me then that you might be putting out a resource by the end of this year. Are you going to do it?- Tesoro Gold Limited - MDWell, Matt, no, I don't think we are going to do it. And for the simple reason is that Ternera, the deposit that we're drilling at El Zorro, is growing. So, a lot more drilling work ahead of us. But foot still firmly planted drilling away, but the more we drill, just bigger it's getting. And now, most recent announcement, I guess, really underlines the sort of scale that we're doing now.We have added another 400 meters of strike with a couple of extensional holes. We've got a lot of