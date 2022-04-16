Tesoro Gold Ltd - Technical Analysis & Due Diligence Transcript

Apr 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Zeffron Reeves - Tesoro Gold Limited - MD



Hi, I'm Zeff Reeves, Managing Director of Tesoro Resources, who are developing the exciting El Zorro gold project in the Atacama region of Chile.



Questions and Answers:

- Salazar Resources Ltd. - AnalystZeff, nice to me. That's a very succinct introduction. I'm looking forward to getting into know a bit more about El Zorro and Ternera and your projects in Chile over the next half an hour or so.- Tesoro Gold Limited - MDSure.- Salazar Resources Ltd. - AnalystZeff, you're in Chile at the moment. Is that right?- Tesoro Gold Limited - MDYeah, that's right [Merlin]. Finally, got here after the travel restrictions and hurdles that we had to overcoming getting in and out of Australia finally fallen downside. So jumped on a plane as soon as we had some direct flights out of Sydney and spend things, just spent the last week up at El