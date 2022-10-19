Oct 19, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Matt Liteplo - OTC Markets Group - Analyst
Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Matt Liteplo and on behalf of OTC markets as well as our co-host Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next live presentation from Tesoro Gold, Inc. Before I introduce our speakers, a few points to note.
Please submit your questions in the question box to the left of the slides. If you're interested in scheduling a meeting with the Tesoro Gold, please click on the meetings tab found on the left navigation bar. You will be able to view the company's availability and submit a meeting request.
On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24*7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Geoff McNamara, Non-Executive Director of Tesoro Gold, Inc., which trades on the OTCQB venture market under the symbol TSORF and on the ASX you know the symbol TSO. Welcome, Geoff.
Geoff McNamara - Tesoro Gold Limited - Non-Executive Director
Thanks, Matt, and great to
Tesoro Gold Ltd at OTC Markets Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Oct 19, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...