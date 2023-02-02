Tesoro Gold Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 02, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Zeff Reeves

Tesoro Gold Limited - MD



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Stephen Gunnion

Proactive Investor - Moderator



=====================

Stephen Gunnion - Proactive Investor - Moderator



Hello, you're watching proactive London, ASX listed Tesoro Resources as an Australian public company with exploration stage assets in Chile, starting with more about the Company and its prospects as Managing Directors Zeff Reeves. Good to speak with you today.



Zeff Reeves - Tesoro Gold Limited - MD



Hi, Stephen. Thanks for having us on.



Questions and Answers:

- Proactive Investor - ModeratorSo, Zeff, for those viewers who not familiar with Tesoro, can you give us more background on the Company and how it was formed?- Tesoro Gold Limited - MD<