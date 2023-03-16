Tyro Payments Ltd Retail Shareholder Webinar Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Fiona Jane Pak-Poy - Tyro Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, shareholders, and welcome to Tyro's retail shareholder webinar, focusing on our first half results for 2023 financial year. It's wonderful to have so many of you join us today. This is a sunny day here in Sydney, and I hope it is wherever you are listening from.



As I'm sure you're all aware, it's been a very busy time for us at Tyro over the last 6 months. We have a new CEO, Jon, who will talk soon, our new Board and interest in acquiring us by numerous third parties, which is still ongoing all the while operating in an economic environment that is definitely challenging, coming out of COVID, rising inflation and interest rates.



Fortunately, the Board and management feel that Tyro is in a really good place to withstand and indeed prosper in these times. Before Jon and our CFO, Prav provides you with an overview of our first half results for 2023, which are very strong, I'd like to provide you with a high-level summary of some changes to our Board and management team that are