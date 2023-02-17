Half Year 2023 Urbanise com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Simon Lee - Urbanise.com Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Urbanise's half year FY 2023 results.



With me today is Dave Goldbach, our CFO, who joined Urbanise in October 2022. And we're pleased to have Dave onboard.



Turning to Slide 2. Urbanise is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms to strata and facilities managers in Australia and New Zealand and parts of the Middle East and Asia. As of December 2022, the business had $12.3 million in contracted annual recurring revenue or CARR, and 88% of total revenue came from recurring licenses. Both our strata and FM platforms are extremely sticky, with a combined customer retention rate of over 96%. We have an extensive global footprint with a presence in 17 markets, with our core markets being APAC and the