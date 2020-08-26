Full Year 2020 Viva Leisure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Harry Konstantinou - Viva Leisure Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on the conference call today for Viva Leisure's financial results for financial year ended June 30, 2020. Earlier today, various documents, including the investor presentation were uploaded to the ASX. And we will be referring to these slides during our presentation. This is Viva Leisure's second set of results since listing on the ASX in June 2019 and what a year it has been. I hope that everyone is doing well and managing during these unprecedented times.



The agenda for today's presentation, a quick refresh of how COVID-19 has affected our business, followed by full year performance highlights. I will then pass on to our CFO, who will run through our financial results, after which I will provide an update on the outlook and what our focus will be for the current financial year.



At the back of the investor presentation, starting at page 36 is a reconciliation of the accounts against AASB 16, which I'm sure you are all familiar. We will not be going through this today