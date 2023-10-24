Wam Capital Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Geoffrey James Wilson - Wilson Asset Management(International)Pty Ltd.-Chairman&Portfolio Manager



Welcome to the 25th WAM Capital Annual General Meeting. This is a hybrid meeting held here in-person at the Museum of Sydney and also online. I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to Elders past and present. Thank you for joining us and for your support of WAM Capital.



Before we officially open the meeting, I'd like to say that our thoughts and prayers with all people who are in conflict right now, particularly in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. I'd like to point you to a disclaimer, which is displayed for you on the screen for you to read. I am Geoff Wilson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Joining me today in person are my fellow directors, Kate Thorley, James Chirnside; Matthew Pancino, and joining us online, our other directors, Lindsay Mann, Dr. Philippa Ryan and Angus Barker.



Acting in the capacity of moderator is joint company secretary, Jesse Hamilton, who is