Xero Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Nicole Mehalski -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome. We are very excited to have you here for Xero's Inaugural Investor Day. To those of you in the room and joining us online, a very warm welcome. My name is Nicole Mehalski, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Xero. I'm going to give a brief intro, and then I'm going to pass to our Chairman, David Thodey, to give a welcome.



Today, I'm joining you from the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. Xero acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connection to land, sea and community. And we pay our respects to their elders past and present, and extend that respect to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us today.



And I'll now run through the agenda. We're going to kick off by hearing from our CEO, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, who outline our '25 to '27 strategy. We'll then be hearing from our Chief Product Officer, Diya Jolly, who will share her product vision and how that aligns with the strategy. We'll then take a break for lunch. And for those of you that are joining us in