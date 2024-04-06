On March 28, 2024, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 1,027 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,926.78 per share, impacting the insider's holdings in the company.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is the MicroStrategy platform, which offers capabilities for analytics, mobile, identity, and loyalty applications in a comprehensive enterprise platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 275,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 118 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,926.78 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $28.923 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of MicroStrategy Inc stands at 60.49, which is above the industry median of 27.31 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With the current share price of $1,926.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $248.02, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 7.77, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

