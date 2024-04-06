On March 28, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 3,973 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 275,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's main product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for analytics and mobility applications. The company's services include consulting, education, and technical support for their software. MicroStrategy Inc serves clients across various industries, including retail, finance, healthcare, and government, among others.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 118 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's future performance or may reflect individual financial management decisions.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,741.53, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.923 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 60.49, which is above both the industry median of 27.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $1,741.53 and a GF Value of $248.02, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 7.02, categorizing the stock as Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of MicroStrategy Inc, which may influence investors' perception of the stock.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, suggesting that the current share price is significantly higher than the estimated intrinsic value based on GuruFocus's analysis.

