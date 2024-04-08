Director Larree Renda Sells Shares of Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial), a renowned off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Director Larree Renda has parted with 4,168 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. This transaction was made public through an SEC filing on April 1, 2024. Larree Renda has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 4,168 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period. The insider transaction history for Ross Stores Inc (ROST) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 13 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Ross Stores Inc (ROST) shares were trading at $147.89 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market capitalization to $48.782 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.06, which is above both the industry median of 18.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $147.89 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $129.19, Ross Stores Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by Director Larree Renda may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sales at Ross Stores Inc (ROST).

