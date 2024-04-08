DoorDash Inc (DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares

Andy Fang, Director of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 67,000 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $139.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $9,319,030.

DoorDash Inc is a technology company that operates a logistics platform connecting merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform empowers local businesses by providing delivery and pickup services, and it offers a marketplace for consumers to purchase goods from local and national businesses.

Over the past year, Andy Fang has sold a total of 1,421,262 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for DoorDash Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 102 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $139.09 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $55.85 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.28, indicating that DoorDash Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.