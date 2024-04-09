Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Hits $12.3 Million with a Promising Triple-Digit Growth Forecast

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $12.3 million for FY 2023 with a strong pipeline expected to drive significant growth in FY 2024.
  • Gross Profit: Achieved $5.8 million, reflecting a gross margin of 47% for the year.
  • Operating Loss: Recorded an operating loss of $6.6 million, mainly due to stock-based compensation costs.
  • Net Income: Netted $16.4 million, bolstered by other income from changes in warrant and earnout liabilities.
  • Cash Position: Ended the year with $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Shares Outstanding: Total of 22,812,048 shares of common stock issued as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

1774950185814880256.png

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP, Financial) unveiled its 8-K filing on April 1, 2024, reporting comprehensive financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The U.S.-based technology company, which specializes in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platforms, announced a revenue of $12.3 million for the year, with a robust pipeline of $140 million that is expected to drive triple-digit revenue growth and positive cash flow in FY 2024.

Airship AI, which completed a merger and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "AISP" on December 22, 2023, reported a backlog of approximately $11.8 million. This increase was driven by demand from Fortune 500 customers, and U.S. Federal Government and Department of Defense agencies with a strong focus on advanced technologies for enhanced border protection.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial performance for FY 2023 included a gross profit of $5.8 million and a gross margin percentage of 47%. The operating loss for the year was $6.6 million, primarily due to $2.9 million of stock-based compensation. Despite the operating loss, Airship AI achieved a net income of $16.4 million, thanks to other income of $23 million, mainly from the gain on changes in warrant liability and earnout liability. The company also noted an increase in net cash used in operating activities to $3.3 million, largely due to operating losses and increased costs related to becoming a public company.

These financial results are critical for investors to understand the company's current position and future potential. The reported net income and strong backlog suggest that Airship AI is on a path to growth, despite the challenges of operating losses and the costs associated with public company transition.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

During FY 2023, Airship AI released the next generation of its Outpost AI edge appliance and multiple new AI models, transitioned to a new cloud business management suite, and launched new turn-key solutions for government customers. These initiatives are part of the company's strategy to improve delivery and gross margin by transitioning hardware product lines to new suppliers and expanding its federal government agency customer base.

Looking ahead to 2024, Airship AI is forecasting triple-digit revenue growth and positive cash flow, supported by orders from the DHS and DOJ, as well as a strong pipeline of mature opportunities. The company plans to leverage its position as a new public company to make strategic investments across its sales and business development organizations.

"Our robust enterprise and edge AI platform is well positioned to meet the surging demand for artificial intelligence-based solutions supporting real-time intelligence requirements in the homeland security and law enforcement space," said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI.

Allen's commentary underscores the company's strategic focus on providing advanced AI solutions to government agencies and enterprises, which is expected to drive growth and revenue in the coming year.

For more detailed information about Airship AI Holdings Inc's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's website and review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Airship AI Holdings Inc for further details.

