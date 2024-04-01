Q4 2023 NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Matthew Duffy - NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc - Chief Business Officer



Thank you, Camilla, and welcome, everyone.



Before we proceed with the call.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from statements made on this call is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof, and the company