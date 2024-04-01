Q4 2023 Boat Rocker Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Morning. My name is Joelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Boat Rocker Media fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator instructions)



Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to remind listeners that today's remarks include non-IFRS measures. Reconciliations between Boat Rocker's IFRS and non-IFRS results can be found in the company's MD&A.



Additionally, management's outlook for 2023 and beyond anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives, and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.



These forward-looking statements reflect management's current opinions, beliefs, estimates, and assumption and are based on information currently available to management, which includes assumptions about continued revenue based on historical past performance, perceptions of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments, and other factors, which management it