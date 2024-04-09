Dril-Quip Inc President & CEO Jeffrey Bird Sells 7,500 Shares

On April 1, 2024, Jeffrey Bird, President & CEO of Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Dril-Quip Inc is a company that designs, manufactures, sells, and services highly engineered drilling and production equipment that is well suited for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications. The company's products consist of subsea and surface equipment, including subsea wellheads, subsea trees, subsea control systems, manifolds, and blowout preventers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale on April 1 represents half of the total shares sold by the insider over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Dril-Quip Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dril-Quip Inc were trading at $23.14, giving the company a market cap of $781.328 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Dril-Quip Inc stands at 2270.00, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 10.735 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $23.14 and a GF Value of $33.05, Dril-Quip Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

