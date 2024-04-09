Director Jeffrey Gennette Sells 30,090 Shares of Macy's Inc (M)

Macy's Inc (M, Financial), a prominent retailer offering a wide range of merchandise including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. Jeffrey Gennette’s recent transaction involved the sale of 30,090 shares at a market price, contributing to the insider's total sale of 230,828 shares over the past year. The insider has not made any share purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Macy's Inc (M) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 27 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Macy's Inc (M) shares were trading at $19.66 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.239 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.64, which is above both the industry median of 18.335 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $20.83, Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, categorizing the stock as Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing indicates that the insider's sale was executed as part of a planned trading activity. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

