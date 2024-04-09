Jeffrey Davis, the Chief Financial Officer of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR, Financial), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-01, the insider purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree Inc at a price of $136 per share. This transaction has expanded Jeffrey Davis's holdings in the company, reflecting a continued commitment to the company's future. Dollar Tree Inc operates a chain of discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00, while the Family Dollar segment offers a wider range of merchandise at various price points. Over the past year, Jeffrey Davis has executed a total of one buy transaction, acquiring 1,800 shares, and has not sold any shares of the company. This latest acquisition is part of a broader pattern of insider activity at Dollar Tree Inc, which has seen a total of 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Dollar Tree Inc's shares were trading at $136 on the day of the insider's purchase, giving the company a market capitalization of $29.368 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.86, indicating that it is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent purchase could be seen as a signal of confidence in the value and future prospects of Dollar Tree Inc, as insiders may buy shares based on their understanding of the company's fundamental performance and potential. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider transactions.

