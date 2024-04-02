Q4 2023 BIO-Key International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to BIO-key International's fourth-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Now I would like to turn the call over to Bill Jones with Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.
Bill Jones - Catalyst IR - IR
Thank you, and thanks to all for joining today's call. Our host today are BIO-key's Chairman and CEO, Mike DePasquale and CFO, Ceci Welch.
As a reminder, today's conference call and webcast, as well as answers to investor questions include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual realized results to differ from those currently expected. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, plan, project or similar words typically express and identify forward-looking statements.
These statements are made based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of today and using information currently available pursuant to the
