Elan Moriah, President of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), sold 14,353 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $32.62 per share, resulting in a total value of $468,366.86.

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial) specializes in actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. The company helps organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions by providing them with actionable intelligence from various data sources.

Over the past year, Elan Moriah has sold a total of 104,641 shares of Verint Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Verint Systems Inc shows a pattern of 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $32.62 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.941 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 107.34, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.11 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $32.62 and a GF Value of $41.40, Verint Systems Inc is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by President Elan Moriah may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors before making investment decisions.

