Manmohan Mahajan, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer, has recently increased his stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA, Financial). According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-02, the insider purchased 6,000 shares of the company.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is a leading pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The company provides pharmacy, health and wellness solutions, which include retail, specialty pharmacy, infusion and respiratory services, mail service, convenient care clinics, and worksite clinics.

Over the past year, the insider's trading activities have shown a clear preference for buying over selling. Manmohan Mahajan has acquired a total of 6,000 shares and has not sold any shares in the company during this period.

The insider transaction history at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reveals a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc were trading at $19.38, resulting in a market capitalization of $16,145,681,000.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.48, with a GuruFocus Value of $40.79. This valuation suggests that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

