Anil Chitkara, Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $250,000.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is a company that specializes in digital security screening designed to detect concealed weapons and other potential threats without slowing down the movement of people. The company's technology is used in various venues, including schools, stadiums, and entertainment venues, to enhance safety while maintaining a seamless experience for visitors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,980 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider selling. There have been 34 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell shares than purchase them.

On the valuation front, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $768.522 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.69, with a GuruFocus Value of $7.23. This ratio suggests that the stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus's GF Value calculation, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

However, the current price-to-GF-Value ratio places the stock in the category of "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," indicating that investors should be cautious and conduct further analysis before considering an investment in the company.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The recent selling activity by the insider at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock.

