TransMedics Group Inc CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares

Stephen Gordon, the Chief Financial Officer of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $74.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,110,150. TransMedics Group Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in developing products for organ transplant therapy. The company's flagship product, the Organ Care System, is designed to preserve organ function and improve transplant outcomes. Over the past year, the insider, Stephen Gordon, has sold a total of 56,903 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TransMedics Group Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 28 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. Shares of TransMedics Group Inc were trading at $74.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.373 billion. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $197.07, TransMedics Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. According to GuruFocus, this suggests that the stock could be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

