Wojciech Hlibowicki, Chief Technology Officer of Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), executed a sale of 275,000 shares in the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Rumble Inc is a video platform company that provides video creators a way to host, manage, distribute, create, and monetize their content. The company operates in a competitive digital media space where content creators seek platforms that offer better monetization and less restrictive policies compared to traditional social media and video hosting services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 275,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Rumble Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Rumble Inc were trading at $7.2 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.966 billion.

The transaction details and the insider's history of trades provide factual information for investors who track insider behaviors as part of their investment research process. It is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance.

