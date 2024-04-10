Casey Edward J. Jr., Director of Flowers Foods Inc (FLO, Financial), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-02, the insider purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock.

Flowers Foods Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. The company operates bakeries across the country that produce breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and pastries. These products are sold to a variety of customers, including retail and foodservice outlets.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's health and prospects. An insider buy, such as the one executed by Casey Edward J. Jr., can indicate confidence in the company's future performance, while insider sells might suggest the opposite. Over the past year, Casey Edward J. Jr. has purchased a total of 5,000 shares and has not sold any shares of Flowers Foods Inc.

The insider transaction history for Flowers Foods Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Flowers Foods Inc's shares were trading at $23.55 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $4.891 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.05, which is above both the industry median of 18.2 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests that Flowers Foods Inc is currently Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value, which is $29.21, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, the stock may be attractive to value-oriented investors.

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that aims to determine a stock's intrinsic value and is a key consideration for many investors when making investment decisions.

