Dropbox Inc CFO Timothy Regan Sells 9,905 Shares

Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people and teams work together, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Timothy Regan, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sold 9,905 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. Timothy Regan’s transaction was executed at an average price of $24.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $240,868.65. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Dropbox Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment portfolio. Over the past year, Timothy Regan has sold a total of 148,230 shares of Dropbox Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 47 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. The market capitalization of Dropbox Inc stands at $8.076 billion, with the stock trading at $24.33 on the day of the sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 17.79, which is lower than the industry median of 26.835 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Dropbox Inc has a GF Value of $29.34, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider selling activity at Dropbox Inc provides investors with information about the stock's recent transactions and may offer insights into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

