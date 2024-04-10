Toast Inc CFO Elena Gomez Sells 15,063 Shares

Toast Inc (TOST, Financial), a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Elena Gomez, sold 15,063 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing. Over the past year, Elena Gomez has engaged in the sale of 75,060 shares of Toast Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Toast Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity, with 1 insider buy and 99 insider sells over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Toast Inc were trading at $23.4 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $12.751 billion. Toast Inc provides a comprehensive suite of software as a service (SaaS) products, including point of sale, payment processing, and other critical restaurant management tools. The platform is designed to streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences for restaurants of all sizes. The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend of insider transactions at Toast Inc, and investors often monitor such sales to gain insights into the perspectives of company executives and their outlook on the company's future performance. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company and can be motivated by various personal or financial reasons.

